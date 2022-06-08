TORNADO WATCH in effect until 10pm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire Tri-State until 10pm. Storms could be strong enough to produce damaging and dangerous tornadoes along with damaging winds, large hail, lightning and heavy rain.

Storms will be the strongest from now until 8pm but could last beyond that time as they move out of the Tri-State. There will be multiple rounds of storms this afternoon and evening so even once one storm passes, there could be further development. Remember, a tornado watch means conditions are right for tornado development. If a warning is issued that means the tornado has been spotted or detected on radar. If a warning is issued, go to the lowest level of your home and the most interior room. Get away from all windows and doors. Stay in your safe place until the storm passes.

Rain ends overnight with dry weather expected Thursday. Highs will drop to the mid 70s.

Showers return Friday with dry weather this weekend.

