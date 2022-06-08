Contests
UC extends test score waive for 2023, 2024 applicants

UC makes college more accessible for 2023 and 2024 applicants.(FOX19 NOW)
By Mary LeBus
Jun. 8, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati continues to waive ACT and SAT scores for 2023 and 2024 applicants amidst interference from the Coronavirus pandemic.

While the waiver was primarily created to help students better reflect their academic achievements, UC says they have noticed a positive impact toward diversity, equity and inclusion over the past two years after making their admissions more accessible.

“Schools that have gone in this direction have started seeing an increase in diversity both in applications and enrollment,” says Jack Miner, UC’s vice provost for enrollment management. “They are enrolling more underrepresented minority students as well as more economically diverse students.”

UC has shown record numbers of first-generation students and diversity within its student body, Miner adds.

“Some students may decide their application is stronger without test scores while others will benefit from sending the exam,” says Yosmeriz Roman, PhD, assistant vice provost for admissions at UC. “Either way, this decision as a university affords students the highest possibility of being successful in the college admissions process.”

According to officials, all other Ohio public universities will also be making test scores optional for 2023 and 2024 applicants.

While most applicants will be able to create their application with or without test scores, some colleges within UC will require them, such as the College of Nursing’s Direct-Admit BSN program.

The university will vote in two years to determine if they will continue to waive ACT and SAT scores from the application process, according to university officials.

