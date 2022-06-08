Contests
WATCH: Frank Marzullo performs on the Masked Singer National Tour!

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19′s Frank Marzullo was revealed as the Boom Boom Box during the Masked Singer National Tour on Tuesday at the Taft Theatre!

Frank sang “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks before the unmasking.

The tour stars former Masked Singer contestant Natasha Bedingfield.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

