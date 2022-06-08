WATCH: Frank Marzullo performs on the Masked Singer National Tour!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19′s Frank Marzullo was revealed as the Boom Boom Box during the Masked Singer National Tour on Tuesday at the Taft Theatre!

Frank sang “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks before the unmasking.

The tour stars former Masked Singer contestant Natasha Bedingfield.

