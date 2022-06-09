1 dead, another hospitalized following River Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another remains in the hospital following a crash on River Road.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jose Gonzales, 46, was driving his 2010 Dodge Ram eastbound on River Road when he was hit by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Cincinnati police said.

The driver of the Elantra, 20-year-old Romale Lewis, was going westbound when he crossed the double yellow line and hit Gonzales’ truck, police said.

Gonzales was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but later died from his injuries, according to CPD.

Lewis was also taken to the hospital. He remains there in serious condition, police said around 4 p.m.

It is unclear if either person was wearing a seatbelt, CPD said.

Police said they are investigating to see if impairment or speeding are factors in the crash.

River Road has since reopened.

