Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm clouds rolling over Alexandria, Kentucky during Wednesday's tornado warning.
First Alert: Confirmed tornado touchdown; 6k without power
Tornado touchdown in Sardinia
PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Brown County
Court documents say Grant Brown fired a shot at a Jeep that cut him off on the highway.
Police: Motorcyclist shoots at Jeep with child inside on Ronald Reagan Highway
Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
Melissa Cordell
Authorities searching for woman who escaped from Hamilton County Justice Center

Latest News

Mary Huttlinger is the new Director of Government Affairs for the REALTOR Alliance of Greater...
Former Middletown Visitors Bureau director joins realty alliance
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce ‘caravan of death’