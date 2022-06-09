Contests
Authorities searching for woman who escaped from Hamilton County Justice Center

Melissa Cordell
Melissa Cordell(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old woman is at-large after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Cordell, 37, was being held on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office, Cordell was brought into the intake area of the justice center and was able to leave with other individuals who were being officially released.

How Cordell was able to leave remains unclear. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Cordell is described as having strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her last known address is 4335 Hunt Road in Blue Ash.

Warrants for her escape are on file, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation section at 513-851-6000, Crime-Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or text the H.C.S.O. Tip line at 513-586-5533.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

