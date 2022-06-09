Contests
Clermont County man will serve at least 15 years after Shaken Baby Syndrome leads to child’s death

In May, Joshua McClanahan, 36, pleaded guilty to murder after being indicted in December of...
In May, Joshua McClanahan, 36, pleaded guilty to murder after being indicted in December of 2021, the sheriff’s office says.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 36-year-old will serve 15 years to life in prison after a boy’s death was found to be a result of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

In May, Joshua McClanahan, 36, pleaded guilty to murder after being indicted in December of 2021, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced last month.

His sentencing is the result of an investigation that happened in 2010 when a 1-year-old boy was found to have suffered from Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The sheriff’s office says in 2010 McClanahan, who at the time was 25 years old, confessed to felonious assault.

On Nov. 25, 2020, the victim died at the age of 11, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators say up until his death, the victim needed constant medical care and had to undergo 20 procedures.

When the child died in 2020, the Clermont County coroner said the boy had in fact died because of the injuries McLanahan had caused 10 years earlier.

That led to prosecutors pursuing a murder charge.

During Thursday’s sentencing, the victim’s mother spoke inside the courtroom.

She says she has a hard time looking at her son’s pictures because, at times, he was so happy despite the challenges he faced each and every day.

She says her fight for justice has not been easy, but she will never stop being her son’s voice.

“Because of you [McClanahan], I trust no one,” she said Thursday. “Parents are not supposed to bury their children. You took away a huge part of my life and my heart. My family, my life and my family’s life will never be the same. I do not think I can ever forgive you, but I need to forgive myself for the feelings I have and start to heal.”

The judge says McLanahan will get credit for the time he served on the felonious assault charge.

