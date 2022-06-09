Fatal shooting under investigation in Mt. Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation at a Mt. Washington apartment complex, a Cincinnati police official confirms.

One person was pronounced dead from a shooting in the 6300 block of Beechmont Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Death investigation underway in Mt. Washington.

Homicide investigators called after a person was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police say@DrewAmman has live updates from the scenehttps://t.co/7hNVKF17fZ pic.twitter.com/ZT09fTRxKz — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 9, 2022

A 911 caller reported the shooting to police, saying that it appeared to be a fatality. First responders on the scene said the person was shot in the head.

Lt. Lanter referred further questions to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

