Fatal shooting under investigation in Mt. Washington

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation at a Mt. Washington apartment complex, a Cincinnati police official confirms.

One person was pronounced dead from a shooting in the 6300 block of Beechmont Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

A 911 caller reported the shooting to police, saying that it appeared to be a fatality. First responders on the scene said the person was shot in the head.

Lt. Lanter referred further questions to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

