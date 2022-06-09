Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mason teacher named regional 2022 Teacher of the Year

Albina Fernando wins 2022 "Teacher of the Year" award out of 1,250 nominees.
Albina Fernando wins 2022 "Teacher of the Year" award out of 1,250 nominees.(Michelle)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A teacher at The Goddard School of Mason has been selected as the regional winner for Ohio’s 2022 Teacher of the Year awards.

Albina Fernando, an early childhood education teacher, is praised for her ability to be “a shining light” in the classroom even during the Coronavirus pandemic, Goddard parents and teachers said.

“In early childhood education, the importance of nurturing the partnership between home and school and supporting children’s social and emotional development is just as critical as each child’s academic growth,” said Lauren Starnes, chief academic officer of Goddard Systems, Inc. “Albina and her fellow teachers offer all these things and more every day to the students they serve. I thank them for all they do to make the world a better place through early childhood education.”

Fernando and 11 other Goddard school teachers across the nation were selected from 1,250 nominees for their “embodiment of competence, leadership, creativity, and nurturing demeanor,” according to Michelle Engro, GSI’s public relations specialist.

“I’m thrilled to be recognized as a 2022 Teacher of the Year,” said Fernando. “I take such pride in my role as an educator, and it is an honor have my contributions to the classroom acknowledged in this way. It is truly a privilege to teach my students alongside my dedicated Goddard colleagues.”

In addition to the prestigious award, Fernando and the other selected winners received $1,000, along with a dedicated custom set of “Life Lesson Library” books, Goddard Schools’ developmental curriculum.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm clouds rolling over Alexandria, Kentucky during Wednesday's tornado warning.
Confirmed tornado touchdown in Brown County
Tornado touchdown in Sardinia
PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Brown County
Court documents say Grant Brown fired a shot at a Jeep that cut him off on the highway.
Police: Motorcyclist shoots at Jeep with child inside on Ronald Reagan Highway
Melissa Cordell
Authorities searching for woman who escaped from Hamilton County Justice Center
Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence

Latest News

Andrew Conley
Court upholds Ind. teen killer’s life sentence for brother’s death
Mary Huttlinger is the new Director of Government Affairs for the REALTOR Alliance of Greater...
City not funding or working with Middletown Visitors Bureau ‘at this point,’ councilman says
Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 they are already getting.
Some Tri-State taxpayers could be receiving an additional $225
A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing...
Sheriff’s office pursuit ends in crash on Mitchell Ave near I-75, fight with suspect, police say