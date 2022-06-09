Mason teacher named regional 2022 Teacher of the Year

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A teacher at The Goddard School of Mason has been selected as the regional winner for Ohio’s 2022 Teacher of the Year awards.

Albina Fernando, an early childhood education teacher, is praised for her ability to be “a shining light” in the classroom even during the Coronavirus pandemic, Goddard parents and teachers said.

“In early childhood education, the importance of nurturing the partnership between home and school and supporting children’s social and emotional development is just as critical as each child’s academic growth,” said Lauren Starnes, chief academic officer of Goddard Systems, Inc. “Albina and her fellow teachers offer all these things and more every day to the students they serve. I thank them for all they do to make the world a better place through early childhood education.”

Fernando and 11 other Goddard school teachers across the nation were selected from 1,250 nominees for their “embodiment of competence, leadership, creativity, and nurturing demeanor,” according to Michelle Engro, GSI’s public relations specialist.

“I’m thrilled to be recognized as a 2022 Teacher of the Year,” said Fernando. “I take such pride in my role as an educator, and it is an honor have my contributions to the classroom acknowledged in this way. It is truly a privilege to teach my students alongside my dedicated Goddard colleagues.”

In addition to the prestigious award, Fernando and the other selected winners received $1,000, along with a dedicated custom set of “Life Lesson Library” books, Goddard Schools’ developmental curriculum.

