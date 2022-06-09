Former Middletown Visitors Bureau director joins realty alliance

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The former executive director of the Middletown Visitors Bureau, who quit earlier this year, has joined a regional realty group.

Mary Huttlinger is the new director of government affairs at the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, formerly the Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors, according to an email to more than 1,000 members of the organization.

“She has over 25 years’ experience working on grassroots and community outreach initiatives in over 20 states, coast-to-coast,” the announcement states. “She has spent time as a Congressional Chief of Staff, a federal and state lobbyist, owner of a backyard nature retail business, and a strategic consultant to non-profits. Her passion lies in helping people and organizations find their voice and increase their impact in the communities they serve.

“She was most recently the executive director for an award-winning visitors bureau in SW Ohio. Mary received her BA in Business from Northern Arizona University and her MBA from George Washington University. She currently serves as a volunteer advisor for the University of Maryland and Townson University chapters of Tri Delta sorority. An Alabama native, Mary is an avid Crimson Tide football fan, and in her spare time, she enjoys scuba diving, training with her Siberian husky, and hiking.”

FOX19 NOW has requested comments from Huttlinger and Rich Fletcher, chief executive officer.

We will update this story once we hear back.

Before Huttlinger worked in Middletown, she was the executive director of the non-profit agency Keep Cincinnati Beautiful for over a year starting in early 2016.

She also has served as a political strategist and consultant for various campaigns through 2018.

Huttlinger was hired by Keep Cincinnati Beautiful in January 2016 but was put on paid leave the following year following the discovery of invoicing discrepancies and an internal audit was launched, city records show.

She quit shortly after.

The audit found Keep Cincinnati Beautiful overbilled the city by nearly $16,000 and lacked any written policies to guide program operations resulting in “confusion” and “inconsistencies,” a copy of it shows.

The audit also determined Huttlinger misrepresented her work on time sheets.

She said she was granted 13 days of leave, but counted that time as days she worked, resulting in an overpayment of $3,924.96, according to the audit. Her annual salary was $78,500.

Huttlinger served as the executive director of the Middletown Visitors Bureau (MVB) for more than four years.

Her resignation there came after some controversy as well.

Some Middletown City Council members questioned how MVB planned to spend $224,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act grant.

Concerned the money was only going to promote three community events: Portopia, Torchlight Pass, GeoCache and Mural Walk, Middletown City Council Council wanted Huttlinger to change how the grant money would be divvied up, FOX19 NOW has learned.

Middletown City Council voted to give them part of the money but requested a new spending plan.

Now, MVB’s website is no longer active, at least as of Thursday morning, and the city’s website now directs users who click on “Additional Information” about the Middletown Visitors Bureau to the Butler County’s Visitors Bureau’s Middletown page.

MVB’s social media also is down now.

FOX19 NOW has repeatedly reached out to MVB’s offices and the board president but has not heard back.

Huttlinger’s resignation from MVB is just one in a string of departing leaders in the southwestern Ohio city of 48,807 residents that is located along Interstate 75 between Cincinnati and Dayton.

In April, the city’s economic development director, Chris Xeil Lyons, quit after she was suspended from her job with pay in late March “pending further investigation into matters relating to (her) employment,” city records show.

City officials have not explained what prompted the interim city manager, Fire Chief Paul Lolli, to place her on leave.

The now-former city manager, Jim Palenick, and Middletown City Council mutually agreed to part ways earlier this year, the city said in a news release on March 14.

Palenick brought developers interested in building the proposed $1.3 billion Hollywoodland development to the city but the council never voted on it after criticism from residents.

Douglas Adkins, another onetime Middletown city manager who was ousted by City Council in 2019, sued the city earlier this year alleging he was on a “hit list” because he is an older white male, court records show.

Adkins, 59, claims he was discriminated against due to his age, gender and race.

His lawsuit also states he was subjected to “hostility and retaliation.”

Adkins is represented by Freking, Myers & Reul LLC in downtown Cincinnati.

City attorneys have denied the allegations in court records and requested the lawsuit be dismissed at his cost.

Adkins worked for Middletown for nearly 20 years, his last five as city manager before his contract was terminated in 2019, according to his lawsuit.

A “significantly younger female” took over then as acting city manager, Susan Cohen, a 39-year-old white female, the suit states.

She was the acting city manager until Palenick, a 60-year-old white male, was hired in July 2020, according to the suit.

Cohen resigned earlier this year to become the administrator in Clermont County’s Union Township.

The current assistant city manager, Nathan Cahall, has been managing Middletown’s economic development department.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.