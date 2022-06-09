Contests
Northern Kentucky family heavily impacted after severe storms

The aftermath of Frank Austin's daughter's bedroom moments after she left her room during...
The aftermath of Frank Austin's daughter's bedroom moments after she left her room during severe storms.(Ethan Emery)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A family of six in Northern Kentucky is holding each close after Wednesday’s storm destroyed their home.

Frank Austin and his family were inside their home when a tree came crashing through the roof.

“It got really quiet out here and then the next thing I know, we started getting a heavy wind rip through here, and when it did, that’s when I hear something banging on the back of our home and that’s when I walk back and discover a tree landed on my house,” Austin recalled.

The family was in their trailer when the power went out moments before the tree came down, crashing into Austin’s daughter’s room.

“She had just walked out of the bedroom into the living room with us, and about maybe two minutes later is when we heard the crashing,” Austin added.

While the family did not endure any injuries, Austin is still in shock a day later as he realizes how close to danger his daughter was.

After experiencing Wednesday’s storms, Austin offered one bit of advice for others: “keep your family close to you, keep ‘em safe.”

Austin says they have a lot of clean up ahead of them, and that the process will begin early Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

