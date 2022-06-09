Contests
Ohio fugitive rams into law enforcement cars prior to arrest: U.S Marshals

Mitchell Anthony McDaniel faces additional charges for wanton endangerment, assault on law enforcement and evading arrest.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An Ohio fugitive found in Northern Kentucky made an unsuccessful effort to avoid arrest by ramming into law enforcement vehicles.

Mitchell Anthony McDaniel, 26, was wanted out of Ohio after violating his parole for failure to comply with terms of his sex offender registration, according to the U.S. Marshals.

McDaniel was found around 12:15 p.m. on June 8 driving in an Independence neighborhood off of Maher Road, the U.S. Marshals explained.

The Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force (CKFT) tried to stop McDaniel, but he did not comply, the Marshals said. He then “rammed two CKFT vehicles before driving through several yards,” reports say.

Mitchell Anthony McDaniel drove through several yards after colliding with two law enforcement vehicles.(WXIX)

After trying to escape his arrest, the fugitive stopped near a wooded area where he was taken into custody.

McDaniel faces additional charges in Kentucky for wanton endangerment, assault on law enforcement and evading arrest, the Marshals announced Thursday.

The fugitive is being extradited to Ohio on the warrants for parole violation for sexual exploitation of a minor, sex offender registration violation for failure to notify change of address/employment and failure to appear on child abuse/neglect charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

