Outrage grows over Ohio transgender athlete bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Democrats and doctors in Ohio continue to speak out against a bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in female sports at the high school and collegiate levels.

The bill passed the Ohio House of Representatives late last Wednesday without votes from Democrats. It now heads to the Senate.

Republicans said the bill is needed to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

Democrats who oppose the bill, including Rep. Beth Liston, who is a physician, led a news conference Thursday morning to explain a section of the bill that has brought with it the most outrage: requiring genital exams for children whose gender is questioned.

Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) likened the bill to “state-sanctioned sexual assault.” Miranda survived sexual assault as a child.

A similar bill passed the Ohio House in 2021 but did not include the language about examinations.

Dr. Anita Somani, a practicing OBGYN in Columbus, explained what kids would go through in a typical examination that she said goes beyond the scope of a traditional sports physical.

“I can only imagine the trauma a middle school or high school girl would experience,” Somani said. “First, being accused of not being a true girl, and then, having to undergo an invasive and painful exam in order to prove to a complete stranger that her genitals meet their expectations.”

You can view her full comments in the video below.

The bill says:

“If a participant’s sex is disputed, the participant shall establish the participant’s sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement indicating the participant’s sex based upon only the following:

(1) The participant’s internal and external reproductive anatomy;

(2) The participant’s normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone;

(3) An analysis of the participant’s genetic makeup.”

The bill doesn’t specify any limitations to disputing someone’s gender. It also doesn’t say if an athlete would have to provide all or one of the above from their physician.

Some doctors are speaking out against a transgender athlete bill that could require students in Ohio to receive a genital exam if their gender is questioned.

