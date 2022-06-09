PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Brown County
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tornado damaged trees and signs in Brown County Wednesday evening as storms producing high winds and heavy rain rolled through the Tri-State.
The radar-confirmed tornado touched down around 7:10 p.m. near Sardinia at the Highland County-Brown County line, according to the National Weather Service.
The debris signature shows the tornado moved east from Sardinia along the county line south of Mowrystown.
