PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Brown County

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tornado damaged trees and signs in Brown County Wednesday evening as storms producing high winds and heavy rain rolled through the Tri-State.

The radar-confirmed tornado touched down around 7:10 p.m. near Sardinia at the Highland County-Brown County line, according to the National Weather Service.

The debris signature shows the tornado moved east from Sardinia along the county line south of Mowrystown.

Reporter Payton Marshall is live in Sardinia where a tornado touched down on Wednesday.

