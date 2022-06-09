Contests
Police: Argument over trash leads to shooting at Clifton apartment

The victim is recovering but in tremendous pain, according to his wife.
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Clifton man is home recovering after he was allegedly over an argument about trash.

Brandon Barnes, 21, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center accused of shooting James Poe at a Clifton apartment complex.

Natalie Poe is James’ wife. She says she had just finished work when she got a phone call that her husband had been shot.

“They went after my husband over trash, because he asked him to clean it up,” she said Wednesday.

Court documents claim it happened at an apartment complex on Straight Street in Clifton just after midnight Wednesday morning.

The fight allegedly centered over trash left in a hallway.

“My husband got mad because he heard him the hallway dumping trash everywhere,” Natalie said. “He went upstairs and confronted him, like, ‘Will you please clean up your trash? Get it cleaned up, because it’s not right.’”

At some point, according to police, Barnes shot James.

Officers arrested him and charged him with felonious assault.

Court documents say he lives in the building. Officers say they found the gun he used in his apartment.

The owner of the building says they are working with police and that safety is their first priority.

Natalie was able to bring her husband home from the hospital on Wednesday.

“Picked him up. He’s in a lot of pain,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, if he’s going to do surgery or not.”

Barnes will be in court Thursday at 9 .m.

There is a GoFundMe for James’ medical expenses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

