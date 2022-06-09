Police: Driver dead in two-car NKY crash

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A person is dead Thursday after a crash in Elsmere, police say.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 4:23 p.m. just north of the intersection of Turkeyfoot Road and Industrial Road.

One driver was found dead at the scene. Police have not released any information about the victim.

EMS transported the other driver to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have yet to determine what caused the crash.

The Elsmere Police Department is investigating together with the Kenton County Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Independence police and the Florence Fire Department assisted in responding.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

