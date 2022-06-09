Contests
Quiet Thursday, but afternoon showers and storms arrive Friday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average before steamy air returns
Chances of rain return Friday afternoon with heat and humidity moving in next week.
Chances of rain return Friday afternoon with heat and humidity moving in next week.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After Wednesday afternoon and evening storms that created widespread wind damage, hail, flooding and even a tornado that was confirmed in Sardinia, Ohio, we have much quieter weather for Thursday -- which will be good for debris cleanup.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the remainder of the morning with partial clearing in the afternoon before eventual sunshine arrives in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a northwesterly wind, bringing also comfortable air.

Friday another weak disturbance will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend will be in the 70s to low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a couple of showers and a rumble of thunder on Saturday, though most places look to stay dry.

Temperatures and humidity crank up going into next week with mid 80s on Monday and low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The air will be downright sticky with dew points in the 70s - which may create air quality issues in addition to unbearable air to be outside for a long time. Heat index values could be close to triple digits with the heat and factored in humidity.

The Climate Prediction Center two week outlook has the tri-state in drier-than-normal air along with above-normal temperatures - so expect more heat in the Ohio Valley going into the first days of summer (June 21).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

