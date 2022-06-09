Quiet weather day after tornado, storm damage across Tri-State

Forecast | Radar | Submit pics/vids

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Our weather will be quiet Thursday after the Tri-State saw a tornado and other damage from storms Wednesday.

A radar-confirmed tornado touched down around 7:10 p.m. near Sardinia at the Highland County-Brown County line, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The debris signature shows the tornado moved east from Sardinia along the county line south of Mowrystown.

Tornadoes also touched down statewide in Tipp City and over Hocking Hills State Park, the weather service says.

Tornadoes also touched down statewide in Tipp City and over Hocking Hills State Park, the weather service says.

Northern Kentucky was also hit hard with downed trees and debris thrown into roads.

Weather Service officials said they received “numerous” damage reports as well as multiple reports of tornadoes.

Damage surveys are planned for Thursday morning, they said overnight.

Crews will announce which areas they plan to focus on after 7 a.m.

High winds topped out at 69 mph at 6:10 p.m. at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the weather service.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers lost power.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, some 6,000 were in the dark in communities such as Fort Mitchell, Taylor Mill and Florence in Kentucky and Bethel in Ohio.

Most of the power outages were restored by Thursday morning.

About 1,000 remain without power right now. See map.

WOW. Incredible photo from Alexandria



A Tornado Watch is in effect for the Tri-State until late tonight

Barn taken down in Florence during this evening's severe storms.

This tree didn't stand a chance in Amelia



[📸Kay Marder]

Localized flooding remained possible overnight.

Overnight rain has ended, and it will be dry Thursday.

Highs will drop to the mid-70s.

