Quiet weather day after tornado, storm damage across Tri-State

Overnight Forecast Update
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Forecast | Radar | Submit pics/vids

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Our weather will be quiet Thursday after the Tri-State saw a tornado and other damage from storms Wednesday.

A radar-confirmed tornado touched down around 7:10 p.m. near Sardinia at the Highland County-Brown County line, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The debris signature shows the tornado moved east from Sardinia along the county line south of Mowrystown.

Tornadoes also touched down statewide in Tipp City and over Hocking Hills State Park, the weather service says.

Northern Kentucky was also hit hard with downed trees and debris thrown into roads.

>> PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Brown County

Weather Service officials said they received “numerous” damage reports as well as multiple reports of tornadoes.

Damage surveys are planned for Thursday morning, they said overnight.

Crews will announce which areas they plan to focus on after 7 a.m.

High winds topped out at 69 mph at 6:10 p.m. at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the weather service.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers lost power.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, some 6,000 were in the dark in communities such as Fort Mitchell, Taylor Mill and Florence in Kentucky and Bethel in Ohio.

Most of the power outages were restored by Thursday morning.

About 1,000 remain without power right now. See map.

Localized flooding remained possible overnight.

Overnight rain has ended, and it will be dry Thursday.

Highs will drop to the mid-70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

