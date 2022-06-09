Coroner responds to River Road crash; Closure expected for 3-4 hours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County coroner is now at the scene of a crash on River Road.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Cpt. Dennis Swingley said officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the road. Police did not say how many people were injured.

River Road, between State Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue, is expected to be closed for the next three to four hours, according to Cpt. Swingley.

This section of River Road is closed to eastbound and westbound traffic, he added.

