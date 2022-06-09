Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner responds to River Road crash; Closure expected for 3-4 hours

The section of River Road is closed in both directions.
The section of River Road is closed in both directions.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County coroner is now at the scene of a crash on River Road.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Cpt. Dennis Swingley said officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the road. Police did not say how many people were injured.

River Road, between State Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue, is expected to be closed for the next three to four hours, according to Cpt. Swingley.

This section of River Road is closed to eastbound and westbound traffic, he added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm clouds rolling over Alexandria, Kentucky during Wednesday's tornado warning.
Confirmed tornado touchdown in Brown County
Tornado touchdown in Sardinia
PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Brown County
Court documents say Grant Brown fired a shot at a Jeep that cut him off on the highway.
Police: Motorcyclist shoots at Jeep with child inside on Ronald Reagan Highway
Melissa Cordell
Authorities searching for woman who escaped from Hamilton County Justice Center
Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence

Latest News

Road closed sign
Bridge repair to shut down I-471 ramp for 30 days
A head-on crash partially shut down Harrison Avenue in Green Township and sent at least two...
Head-on crash partially closes Harrison Avenue
Goshen Police is reporting a shutdown on SR 132 between Cedarville and Woodville due to a tree...
Tri-State road closures due to high water
AAA is expecting a large increase in holiday travelers.
Gas prices ‘not deterring’ Memorial Day weekend travelers, says AAA