Sheriff’s office pursuit ends in crash on Mitchell Ave near I-75, fight with suspect, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing flipped on West Mitchell Avenue near Interstate 75 and a suspect fighting with law enforcement, according to Cincinnati police.

Multiple District 5 police officers remain in the area with West Mitchell Avenue partially blocked.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office says she will send information out about the incident shortly.

Multiple first responders hurried to the area at about 10 a.m. Thursday after a call for “officer needs assistance.”

A FOX19 NOW crew observed two people being put in ambulances and going to the hospital.

We will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

