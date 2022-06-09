Contests
Sheriff’s office pursuit ends in crash on Mitchell Ave near I-75, fight with suspect, police say

A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing...
A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing flipped on West Mitchell Avenue near Interstate 75 and a suspect fighting with law enforcement, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing flipped on West Mitchell Avenue near Interstate 75 and a suspect fighting with law enforcement, according to Cincinnati police.

Multiple District 5 police officers remain in the area with West Mitchell Avenue partially blocked.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office says she will send information out about the incident shortly.

Multiple first responders hurried to the area at about 10 a.m. Thursday after a call for “officer needs assistance.”

A FOX19 NOW crew observed two people being put in ambulances and going to the hospital.

We will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

