Some Tri-State taxpayers could be receiving an additional $225

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - An additional $225 could be coming to Indiana taxpayers under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s newly announced plan.

On Thursday, the governor laid out a plan that would give each state taxpayer $225 on top of the $125 they are already receiving from Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund (ATR).

Each eligible Hoosier would get $350 in total, according to Gov. Holcomb’s office. A married couple that filed joint taxes would get back around $700.

“Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success,” said Gov. Holcomb.

The money going back to the taxpayers is due to higher-than-expected revenue performance this fiscal year, according to the governor. His office says revenues are $1.075 billion above the forecast for 11 months of the fiscal year.

His office says he has outlined this plan with legislative leaders.

If the plan is approved, an additional deposit would be made to the bank accounts of eligible Hoosiers, just like the current ATR. For those who will receive paper checks beginning in August, one check for $350 for individual taxpayers, or $700 for those filing jointly, would be issued.

