Tyler Stephenson out 4-6 weeks with broken thumb

The Reds' Tyler Stephenson during a 20-5 win against the Chicago Cubs on May 26.
The Reds' Tyler Stephenson during a 20-5 win against the Chicago Cubs on May 26.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson could be out for more than a month with a fractured thumb.

Stephenson suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after he took a foul ball off his right hand. He was replaced by backup catcher Aramis Garcia.

Stephenson has left three games this year due to injuries, the first two due to concussion protocol.

The 25-year-old’s catcher’s defensive capabilities and .309 batting average have made him the Reds’ best candidate for the All-Star game.

“It’s tough losing any of our players, and certainly Tyler Stephenson, just a big part of our team in so many ways,” said Reds Manager David Bell. “He’ll be fine. He has a long way to go. He’ll be back this season, hopefully for half the season, and he’s got many years ahead. But at this time right now, it’s tough. We know how much he loves to play, and we feel for him.”

Bell previously credited Stephenson for the success of young Reds pitchers Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft, according to our media partners with the Enquirer.

The Reds travel to St. Louis for a three-game set against the Cardinals beginning Friday.

