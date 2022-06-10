1 shot in Hamilton, dispatch says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting in Hamilton Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and South Second streets, according to Butler County Dispatch.

No word on the condition of the victim or possible suspects.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.