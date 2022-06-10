Contests
1 shot in Hamilton, dispatch says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting in Hamilton Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and South Second streets, according to Butler County Dispatch.

No word on the condition of the victim or possible suspects.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

