Afternoon rain chances before we crank up the heat and humidity

The weekend will be relatively seasonable before near-record high temperatures are expected
A big warm up on the way with more humidity on the way as we go through the weekend into next week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another weak disturbance will bring a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder to the area. The rain will end by dawn Saturday.

The weekend will be in the low-to-mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a stray shower on Saturday afternoon or early Sunday, though most places look to stay dry through the weekend.

Temperatures and humidity crank up going into next week with low 90s on Monday and mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The air will be downright sticky with dew points in the 70s - which may create air quality issues in addition to unbearable air to be outside for a long time. Heat index values are forecast to reach the triple digits with the heat and factored in humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Thursday evening, but not before another hot day with highs in the low 90s.

The Climate Prediction Center two week outlook has the tri-state in drier-than-normal air along with above-normal temperatures - so expect more heat in the Ohio Valley going into the first days of summer (June 21).

