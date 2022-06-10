Altafiber hosts free electronic waste recycling this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you have old, broken-down electronics - don’t throw them away or pay to recycle them, because you can recycle them for free this weekend in six Altafiber stores in Cincinnati.

Altafiber, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell, is collecting old or broken phones, laptops, cameras, cords, headphones and tablets as part of their ‘Electronic Waste Recycling’ event.

The company is accepting all electronics under 40 pounds.

They will not accept televisions, batteries, appliances or hazardous waste materials.

According to their website, Altafiber said they are “committed to sustainability in a way that advances business objectives and seeks to do no harm to our environment.”

Altafiber will accept electronic waste through Sunday, June 12 at their stored in Kenwood, Anderson Township, Florence, Fairfield West Chester and Western Hills.

