Breast cancer screening bill passes with overwhelming bipartisan support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - House Bill 371, a bipartisan bill to revise breast cancer screenings, passed in the Ohio Senate.

The bill was presented by co-sponsors, Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati) to make breast examinations and early detection of dense breast tissue more accessible.

According to a press release from Rep. Schmidt, the two Ohio representatives collaborated with UC Health, advocates and doctors to craft a bill that would help women detect breast cancer early.

The house bill introduces multiple changes to mammography including the improvement of breast cancer screening technology, offering alternative screenings for those with a family history of breast cancer, giving more details to patients about their screenings and allowing individuals of all age groups to receive a mammogram.

“Representative Denson and I have worked tirelessly over these past two years to move this legislation through the House and Senate,” says Representative Schmidt. “These expanded screenings will benefit the lives of so many Ohioans while advancing us another step towards ending breast cancer.”

The bill received an overwhelming amount of bi-partisan support, according to the Ohio Legislature. The only Senator to vote against the bill was George F. Lang (R-Marysville) on June 1.

“House Bill 371 is a powerful example of what laws can accomplish with bipartisanship and support,” explained Representative Denson. “This bill will save mothers, daughters, wives and sisters, by detecting breast cancer earlier and make screenings accessible for all Ohio women.”

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the legislation in the coming days. If signed, the law will take effect in September

