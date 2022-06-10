Dads get in free with purchase of kids ticket at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures during Father’s Day weekend

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Land of Illusion is offering dads free admission at the Aqua Adventures park on Father’s Day weekend with the purchase of a kids ticket.

“We are pleased to offer the Father’s Day Weekend special as a way for families to thank dad and spend quality time together,” Land of Illusion General Manager Ryan Perry said.

Officials with the park say that three attractions were added, including a 36-ft. inflatable water slide, a Wibit Mountain with a climbing wall and 10 slides, and a new splash pad for toddlers with 10 slides.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and runs through Sept. 5.

Tickets can be bought online or at the park.

