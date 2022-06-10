Contests
Dads get in free with purchase of kids ticket at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures during Father’s Day weekend

Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.
Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Land of Illusion is offering dads free admission at the Aqua Adventures park on Father’s Day weekend with the purchase of a kids ticket.

“We are pleased to offer the Father’s Day Weekend special as a way for families to thank dad and spend quality time together,” Land of Illusion General Manager Ryan Perry said.

Officials with the park say that three attractions were added, including a 36-ft. inflatable water slide, a Wibit Mountain with a climbing wall and 10 slides, and a new splash pad for toddlers with 10 slides.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and runs through Sept. 5.

Tickets can be bought online or at the park.

