Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shot manager after she wasn’t rehired: court docs

Angel Kidd
Angel Kidd(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee recently fired from Little Caesars Pizza in Hartwell returned and shot the manager earlier this week, critically wounding him, court records show.

Cincinnati police arrested 27-year-old Angel Kidd on Thursday. and booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 1:09 p.m.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dale Mallory ordered Kidd held without bond at least until she makes her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

The pizzeria on Vine Street was open when the manager was shot in his left leg at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police have said.

Kidd “returned to the business after being fired and requested her job back,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

“After being told she would not be re-hired she began fighting the store manager in the parking lot. During the struggle (Kidd) pulled a gun and shot the store manager in the left leg. (She) fled the scene in a blue SUV.”

The manager was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

