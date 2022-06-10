Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shot manager after she wasn’t rehired: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee recently fired from Little Caesars Pizza in Hartwell returned and shot the manager earlier this week, critically wounding him, court records show.

Cincinnati police arrested 27-year-old Angel Kidd on Thursday. and booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 1:09 p.m.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dale Mallory ordered Kidd held without bond at least until she makes her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

The pizzeria on Vine Street was open when the manager was shot in his left leg at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police have said.

Kidd “returned to the business after being fired and requested her job back,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

“After being told she would not be re-hired she began fighting the store manager in the parking lot. During the struggle (Kidd) pulled a gun and shot the store manager in the left leg. (She) fled the scene in a blue SUV.”

The manager was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The scene of a shooting near Hartwell Elementary School Tuesday evening. Police say a man is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/QmJII13a4Z — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 7, 2022

