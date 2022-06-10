Newport Italianfest returns to Riverboat Row

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport’s annual Italianfest is back at Riverboat Row this weekend.

Several internationally known Italian musicians will be entertaining visitors for the event that will be held below the Newport Aquarium between the Taylor Southgate and Purple People Bridges.

Organizers say that some of the area’s most famous Italian restaurants are preparing food as Italianfest is expected to bring in more than 120,000 visitors.

Admission is free.

Here’s a look at who will be performing:

Friday, June 10

5:00pm-7:00pm: Pete Wagner Band

7:00pm-8:00pm: Moreno Fruzzetti

8:00pm-9:00pm: Pete Wagner Band

9:00pm-11:00pm: Four C-Notes

Saturday, June 11

12:00pm-2:00pm: Pete Wagner Band

2:00pm-3:00pm: Moreno Fruzzetti

3:00pm-4:00pm: Pete Wagner Band

4:00pm-5:00pm: Moreno Fruzzetti

5:30pm-8:30pm: Joey Said No

9:00pm-11:00pm: Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses

Sunday, June 12

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Pete Wagner Band

1:00pm-2:00pm: Moreno Fruzzetti

2:00pm-4:30pm: Pete Wagner Band

4:30pm-5:30pm: Moreno Fruzzetti

6:00pm-9:00pm: Naked Karate Girls

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.