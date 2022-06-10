No visitors injured from fire on Cincinnati Zoo’s Safari Train, CFD says
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo visitors and staff are safe after a fire on the zoo’s train, the Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted.
Sometime Friday, firefighters were called to the zoo for a fire on Safari Train, CFD explained.
The Cincinnati Fire Department did not say how the fire started.
CFD acknowledged the work of the zoo staff to get everyone off the ride and to safety.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.