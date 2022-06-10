‘Now, it’s restored:’ Butler County wedding venue announces re-opening after 2021 fire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A wedding venue that broke out in flames in October 2021 is opening its doors again on June 11.

After eight months, the owners of the wedding venue, Hanover Reserve on Millville-Oxford Road, have spent their time rebuilding and restoring their business from a fire that occurred on Oct. 17, 2021.

“The day started like any other day started we had a big beautiful wedding planned and going on,” says part owner Melanie Barnes. “Then we noticed the smoke, and the fire happened.”

As the fire went from the chimney and the roof, the wedding guests and business owners were stuck watching the building burn.

“Smoke and water destroyed a lot of the inside, so all of our bones were still good,” Barnes added. “There were a lot of things inside that needed to be replaced. We wanted to make sure the quality was still there like it was the first time.”

When future newlyweds that had booked with the venue found out about the fire, they were devastated. However, a local business that heard about the Hanover Reserve fire, Pinball Garage, reached out to the families and offered them their assistance through Facebook.

“We threw up a post offering our location, our outside location, whatever we could do to help out with any of the brides to with upcoming weddings,” says Pinball Garage owner, Brad Baker. “We also have a big wedding tent that we acquired to use for outdoor seating that we offered to them as well.”

While Baker knew that an arcade was not ideal for a wedding, he explained that something was better than nothing.

“It turned into a post that got shared a thousand times,” says Baker. “A lot of wedding and event planners jumped on the post, and they started offering their services, and it really became little about Pinball Garage and became mostly about the local community.”

The team at Hanover says none of this would be possible without the support of the community and other local businesses.

“It couldn’t feel any better to know that we’re a day away from opening our doors again and seeing people enjoy this space,” said Barnes. “For such a long time, we just pictured it in such a dark, bad place. Now, it’s restored.”

The wedding venue is expected to have a public re-opening on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

