Organizers prepare for annual Juneteenth festival at Eden Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Organizers of Juneteenth Cincinnati, Inc., are preparing for the annual Juneteenth festival, which will take place at Eden Park from June 18-21.

The two-day event commemorates the anniversary of the end of slavery and celebrates African American culture. The festival will feature historical reenactments and exhibits, craft demonstrations, and more.

The celebration began in Texas, honoring ‘Emancipation Day’ on June 19, and has since spread throughout the United States.

Juneteenth Cincinnati started in 1988. In 2020 and 2021, organizers had a “Virtual Juneteenth” due to the pandemic.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 18, from noon until 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is a non-profit event staffed entirely by volunteers.

