Police search for suspect accused of shooting juvenile in 2021

Police are searching for Lawrence Shields who is accused of shooting a juvenile in 2021.
Police are searching for Lawrence Shields who is accused of shooting a juvenile in 2021.(Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a man who was indicted in May 2021 after shooting a juvenile causing serious injury to the victim, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters says that Lawrence Shields, 22, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault.

It is unclear where the shooting happened in Hamilton County.

His bond was set at $5,000 which he posted on Sept. 16, 2021.

Deters says that Shields did not show up to court on June 1.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-263-8300.

