Second driver dies from River Road crash, coroner says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two drivers are now dead in a head-on crash that shut down a major thoroughfare along the Ohio River on the west side of Cincinnati for several hours Thursday.

Romale Lewis, 20, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Lewis succumbed to his injuries overnight after he arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

The crash was reported in the 2400 block of River Road near Mt. Hope Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Lewis’ westbound Elantra crossed the double yellow line and struck an eastbound 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to Cincinnati police.

The driver of the pickup truck, 46-year-old Jose Gonzales, also was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, they said.

It is unclear if either person was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are still working to determine if impairment or speed are factors in the crash.

