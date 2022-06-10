Sen. Portman announces investment program for Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced Friday that applications are filed for a new investment program to help fund the bridges across the nation, including the Brent Spence Bridge.

The new bridge investment funding opportunity was made possible by the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last November.

Sen. Portman met with Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and the Secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Jim Gray Friday near the Brent Spence Bridge to talk about the new Bridge Investment Program.

RELATED | Brent Spence Bridge named one of top five ‘infrastructure emergencies’ | Ohio, Kentucky to split $2B cost for Brent Spence companion bridge

The Brent Spence Project will construct a companion bridge next to the existing bridge to improve traffic flow and safety.

“Until today, we have not been able to apply for the biggest pot of money, and that’s what’s called the Bridge Investment Program. I’m happy to report this morning that, as of today, those applications are out,” Portman said.

Portman called the area the second worst traffic bottleneck in the country.

“I think this has got to be the most appropriate use for that funding in the country given the situation here which is we have twice the number of cars going over this bridge and trucks that it was ever designed for. It’s unsafe, it’s dangerous and it’s a major bottleneck with 71 and 75 coming together,” he said.

The director of ODOT said the project is high on Gov. Mike DeWine’s list.

“It’s his number one project and we are confident that it will advance. Advance to construction, turning a dream into a reality for southwest Ohio, for this region, for Northern Kentucky,” Marchbanks said.

On the Kentucky side of the river Gray said there is enough money available to keep the new bridges free of charge.

“Our governor and the governor of Ohio have both said that this bridge will not be tolled. Our financial package is all about having this bridge sponsored, paid for through state and federal funding,” he said.

According to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor website, the bridge was built in 1963 and was built to only handle 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day. Now there are about 160,000 vehicles that come across the bridge daily, making it harder and unsafe for people to travel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.