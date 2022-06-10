Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to not pick up folded dollar bills found on the ground.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This is very dangerous, folks!” Sheriff Nick Weems said in the post. “Please share and educated your children to not pick up the money.”

Weems said he plans to push legislation for a bill that would intensify the punishment if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for drugs.

“It enrages me as a father and the sheriff that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others’ well-being, especially a child,” Weems said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The section of River Road is closed in both directions.
1 dead, another hospitalized following River Road crash
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing...
Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle carrying 6-year-old on Mitchell Avenue; Suspect in custody
Melissa Cordell
Woman back in custody after escaping from Hamilton County Justice Center
Deadly crash in Elsmere, Kentucky
Police: Driver dead in two-car NKY crash

Latest News

Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.
The remains of Sylvia Frens were found in a manhole in April 2022 after she was missing for...
Son charged with mom’s murder after her remains were found 4 years after she disappeared
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Hamilton Thursday night.
2 shot in Hamilton, incident report says