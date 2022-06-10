Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Springdale police search for rape suspect

Police are searching for Kevin Vincente-Gonzales.
Police are searching for Kevin Vincente-Gonzales.(Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are searching for a suspect indicted in April by a grand jury in Hamilton County for nine counts of rape, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters says there is an arrest warrant for Kevin Vincente-Gonzalez.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The section of River Road is closed in both directions.
1 dead, another hospitalized following River Road crash
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing...
Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle carrying 6-year-old on Mitchell Avenue; Suspect in custody
Melissa Cordell
Woman back in custody after escaping from Hamilton County Justice Center
Deadly crash in Elsmere, Kentucky
Police: Driver dead in two-car NKY crash

Latest News

Police are searching for Lawrence Shields who is accused of shooting a juvenile in 2021.
Police search for suspect accused of shooting juvenile in 2021
Tick generic
Warm weather means increase in ticks - what you need to know
Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.
Dads get in free with purchase of kids ticket at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures during Father’s Day weekend
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
Cincinnati to enter Big 12 on July 1, 2023