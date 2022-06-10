Springdale police search for rape suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are searching for a suspect indicted in April by a grand jury in Hamilton County for nine counts of rape, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters says there is an arrest warrant for Kevin Vincente-Gonzalez.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.