Volunteers to help cleanup trash along Ohio River for WAVE Foundation River Sweep

Wave Foundation hosts annual Ohio River Sweep Saturday
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -Tri-State Volunteers will pick up trash along the Ohio River in Newport, KY, on Saturday for the annual WAVE Foundation River Sweep event.

The WAVE Foundation is a nonprofit organization at the Newport Aquarium that helps educate the community about aquatic life.

Organizers say that volunteers must register online and fill out a waiver before participating.

Registration and continental breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. under Taylor Southgate Bridge then the River Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

