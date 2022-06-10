Volunteers to help cleanup trash along Ohio River for WAVE Foundation River Sweep

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -Tri-State Volunteers will pick up trash along the Ohio River in Newport, KY, on Saturday for the annual WAVE Foundation River Sweep event.

The WAVE Foundation is a nonprofit organization at the Newport Aquarium that helps educate the community about aquatic life.

Organizers say that volunteers must register online and fill out a waiver before participating.

Registration and continental breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. under Taylor Southgate Bridge then the River Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.