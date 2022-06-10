Contests
Welcome to The Show: Reds prospect finds out he’s big league bound

Chris Okey gets called up to Reds (Courtesy: Louisville Bats/Phillip Diehl)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “You’re going to The Show.” Those five words are what every aspiring MLBer longs to hear and one Cincinnati Reds prospect will soon be among the pros.

Catcher Chris Okey got the call Friday that he will make the trip from Louisville to St. Louis to join the Reds on their road trip.

The moment Okey found out was posted to Twitter. Watch the special moment in the video above. (Courtesy: Louisville Bats/Phillip Diehl)

Fans will have to wait to see if Okey gets the start behind the plate for Cincinnati.

He is not in the Reds’ starting lineup for Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, so he could make his big league debut Saturday or Sunday.

Okey was a second-round pick of the Reds in the 2016 MLB Draft.

The 27-year-old is batting .265 this season with an OBP of .324 and an OPS of .765 in 68 at bats.

