3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man was arrested on federal drug and firearms charges after a multi-agency investigation, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

The Middletown Police Special Operations Unit, Dayton Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in the investigation.

The investigation recovered over three kilograms of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, seven firearms, and four vehicles.

Three kilograms of fentanyl has the potential to kill 1.5 million people. according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, it is alleged that five of the firearms were stolen, and two of the vehicles were stolen from car dealerships in North Carolina.

John Brown is currently in federal custody.

