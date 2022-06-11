Coroner called to shooting scene in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says they were called by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit to the scene of a shooting in Walnut Hills Saturday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, the shooting happened on Gilbert Avenue and E. McMillan Avenues around 11:40 a.m.

It is unclear if officers have a suspect.

Police are still at the scene investigating.

FOX19 NOW will provide more information as it becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.