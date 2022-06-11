Coroner called to shooting scene in Walnut Hills
Jun. 11, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says they were called by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit to the scene of a shooting in Walnut Hills Saturday afternoon.
According to the coroner’s office, the shooting happened on Gilbert Avenue and E. McMillan Avenues around 11:40 a.m.
It is unclear if officers have a suspect.
Police are still at the scene investigating.
