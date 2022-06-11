Dozens rally downtown for gun reform laws in wake of mass shootings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Student organizers gathered in front of dozens of people outside of City Hall Saturday and led a march to demand gun law reforms in the wake of the recent mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S.

Student organizers say that they are calling for:

Universal background checks

Banning assault weapons

Red flag laws

Other popular and constitutional solutions

“We’re here today to demand that our leaders take action to address the gun violence epidemic happening across the nation. Every day in the US, 110 Americans are shot and killed. It’s inexcusable,” Moms Demand Action Leader Anna Albi said.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney, City Councilmember Greg Landsman, and State Rep. Jessica E. Miranda were some of the city leaders who spoke at the rally. Abbie Guttenberg-Youkilis, the aunt of one of the Parkland school shooting victims, also spoke to the crowd.

March for Our Lives Cincinnati is a part of a nationwide movement. Tens of thousands of people met at the Washington Monument Saturday afternoon as well as other cities in Ohio and throughout the U.S.

The March for Our Lives movement came after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed in 2018.

