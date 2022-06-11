Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gulf War veteran, wife in fear of losing home as inflation drives up rent

James and Cristy Bolin have lived in the Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park for nearly 22 years....
James and Cristy Bolin have lived in the Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park for nearly 22 years. With inflation driving up rent prices, they fear they may no longer be able to call this place home.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Gulf War veteran and his wife are in fear of losing the place they have called home for more than 20 years due to increasing rental prices.

James and Cristy Bolin have lived in the Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park for nearly 22 years.

James, who suffers from PTSD and frequent seizures, is on a fixed income.

“My wife has quit her job because of the seizures that have begun,” James explained.

The Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park is now under a new ownership group and rent increased by $75, but it’s not stopping there.

Tenants were told that starting in July rent will go up to $343, which is a total increase of $118.

Cristy stopped working to help take care of her husband of 15 years.

“I’m just really stressed, having to go back to work, leaving him [James] alone,” said Cristy. “He could aspirate and die.”

Going back to work has added another stressor for Cristy, but they need the income to get by, she explains.

“We can’t make it without my income,” Cristy said. “With him being a disabled veteran and on a fixed income, we can’t make it.”

>> Greater Cincinnati rents rising 4th fastest in the nation <<

The increase in rent, according to Emerald Pines representative Lisa Villareal, is to keep up with “inflationary pressures.”

People are feeling the inflation impact at the gas pumps and at the grocery store checkout line. Now, inflation is hitting home, literally.

“There’s a lot of people here in this park that’s probably going to lose their home or have to move,” Cristy stated.

Villareal said in a statement to FOX19 NOW that “many residents” asked Emerald Pines to maintain the upkeep of the area even if that meant increasing rent.

James says he worries that due to the increase in rent, he might not be able to sustain the quality of life for his family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The section of River Road is closed in both directions.
1 dead, another hospitalized following River Road crash
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A pursuit by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office ended with the vehicle they were chasing...
Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle carrying 6-year-old on Mitchell Avenue; Suspect in custody
Melissa Cordell
Woman back in custody after escaping from Hamilton County Justice Center
Deadly crash in Elsmere, Kentucky
Police: Driver dead in two-car NKY crash

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
The Cincinnati Fire Department said all riders were safely evacuated off the train.
No visitors injured from fire on Cincinnati Zoo’s Safari Train, CFD says
Eight months ago, Hanover Reserve caught on fire during a wedding. Now, the team has restored...
‘Now, it’s restored:’ Butler County wedding venue announces re-opening after 2021 fire
Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati) collaborate to pass new breast...
Breast cancer screening bill passes with overwhelming bipartisan support