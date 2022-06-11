Heat and Humidity Return To The Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Afternoons this weekend will be in the 70s to low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a couple of brief, light showers and a rumble of thunder both afternoons, though most places look to stay dry.

Temperatures and humidity crank up going into next week with mid 80s on Monday and low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The air will be hot and sticky and heat index values look to top out around, or warmer than 100º Monday through Thursday.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has the tri-state in drier-than-normal air along with above-normal temperatures - so expect more heat in the Ohio Valley going into the first days of summer. Summer begins June 21st at 5:13 AM EDT.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.