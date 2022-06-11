Man dies, another taken to hospital following Morrow house fire

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A man is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital after a house fire occurred in Morrow Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

The fire started around 3 a.m. along the 900 block of Shawhan Road.

Firefighters say that the man was in the building, but by the time they could get to him, he had already died.

Another person was inside and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay, firefighters said.

It is unclear as to what started the fire.

