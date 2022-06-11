Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tracking showers and storms Sunday before steamy summer heat arrives

Hot and humid conditions are expected over the next several days
We're keeping an eye on Sunday's forecast as it may bring strong to severe storms in the...
We're keeping an eye on Sunday's forecast as it may bring strong to severe storms in the afternoon. Hot and humid conditions arrive next week with highs in the 90s!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop Saturday night and last through early Sunday morning as low temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday with a few strong to possibly severe-warned storms later in the day. A few storms could have strong winds and hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible in some storms. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Isolated storms will be possible on Monday, but heat and humidity will overcome rain chances for much of the day as highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunshine and steamy weather is expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values around, or warmer than 100º. In these conditions, remember to “beat the heat, check the backseat” before leaving your car.

Rain chances move back in later Thursday and Friday, moderating temperatures next weekend with a drier weather pattern setting up in the tri-state.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has the tri-state in drier-than-normal air along with above-normal temperatures - so expect more heat in the Ohio Valley going into the first days of summer. Summer begins June 21st at 5:13 AM EDT.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Kidd
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager after she isn’t rehired: court docs
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Melissa Cordell
Woman back in custody after escaping from Hamilton County Justice Center
The Cincinnati Fire Department said all riders were safely evacuated off the train.
No visitors injured from fire on Cincinnati Zoo’s Safari Train, CFD says
Deadly crash in Elsmere, Kentucky
Police: Driver dead in two-car NKY crash

Latest News

Heat and Humidity Return To The Tri-State
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
logo
Mostly Dry Weekend then HOT, HOT, HOT!
Tracking near-record breaking heat in the tri-state next week.
Shower chances Friday afternoon as temperatures warm up this weekend