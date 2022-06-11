Tracking showers and storms Sunday before steamy summer heat arrives

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop Saturday night and last through early Sunday morning as low temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday with a few strong to possibly severe-warned storms later in the day. A few storms could have strong winds and hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible in some storms. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Isolated storms will be possible on Monday, but heat and humidity will overcome rain chances for much of the day as highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunshine and steamy weather is expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values around, or warmer than 100º. In these conditions, remember to “beat the heat, check the backseat” before leaving your car.

Rain chances move back in later Thursday and Friday, moderating temperatures next weekend with a drier weather pattern setting up in the tri-state.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has the tri-state in drier-than-normal air along with above-normal temperatures - so expect more heat in the Ohio Valley going into the first days of summer. Summer begins June 21st at 5:13 AM EDT.

