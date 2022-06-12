Georgia man killed baby at center of Amber Alert

Contests
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Georgia man killed 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett after an Amber Alert had been issued for her.

Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Authorities say Bennett shot and killed Jaquari’s mother. Her grandmother was also shot and flown to the hospital in critical condition

Two other children inside the home, ages 11 and 12, called 911.

Jaquari is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Bennett is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

They are believed to be in a black 2000 Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

