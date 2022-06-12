Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in an area popular with tourists.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists.

Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.

Photos of the bodies showed extensive bruising on the corpses, suggesting they had been beaten.

Writing scrawled in markers on the corpses said “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf,” an apparent reference to the Gulf cartel, which operates mainly along the U.S. border to the north.

The messages were signed “Valles Operation O.B.,” apparently a reference to a rival gang.

The Huasteca region has long been popular with Mexican tourists for its waterfalls and crystalline rivers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene in Walnut Hills.
Police ID man killed in Walnut Hills shooting
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
James and Cristy Bolin have lived in the Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park for nearly 22 years....
Gulf War veteran, wife in fear of losing home as inflation drives up rent
Angel Kidd
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager after she isn’t rehired: court docs
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust

Latest News

Brown Dog Café talks about Red, White, and Blue Ash buffet menu
Brown Dog Café talks about Red, White, and Blue Ash buffet menu
Fire crews are at the scene of a partial building collapse at E. Central Parkway and Main...
Fire crews on scene of partial building collapse downtown
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Seoul: North Korea fires suspected artillery pieces into sea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing...
Ukraine’s leader says his troops keep defying predictions