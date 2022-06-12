Cincinnati Zoo to host Fiona Graeter’s Ice Cream fundraiser ‘Sundae Fundae’ in July

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will be hosting an ice cream fundraiser in July where guests can sample Graeter’s Ice Cream and see the animals after hours.

On July 31, attendees will receive a Graeter’s Ice Cream passport to show at the six sampling stations.

Guests can sample:

Lemon Sorbet

Black Raspberry Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

Dark Chocolate Brownie

Midnight Snack

Perfect Indulgence Black Cherry Chip (Plant-Based)

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.

Members will have to enter their member ID to get tickets. Tickets for non-members will be $30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.