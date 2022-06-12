Contests
Cincinnati Zoo to host Fiona Graeter’s Ice Cream fundraiser ‘Sundae Fundae’ in July

Fiona the Nile hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo &amp;amp; Botanical Garden to Bibi and...
Fiona the Nile hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo &amp;amp; Botanical Garden to Bibi and Henry. (Cincinnati Zoo &amp;amp; Botanical Garden / Facebook)(WKYT)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will be hosting an ice cream fundraiser in July where guests can sample Graeter’s Ice Cream and see the animals after hours.

On July 31, attendees will receive a Graeter’s Ice Cream passport to show at the six sampling stations.

Guests can sample:

  • Lemon Sorbet
  • Black Raspberry Chip
  • Mint Chocolate Chip
  • Dark Chocolate Brownie
  • Midnight Snack
  • Perfect Indulgence Black Cherry Chip (Plant-Based)

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.

Members will have to enter their member ID to get tickets. Tickets for non-members will be $30.

