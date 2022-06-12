Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincy Drag Brunch hosts “Wigs and Waffles” to benefit LGBTQ+ community

Source: Rhinegeist
Source: Rhinegeist
By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincy Drag Brunch is hosting “Wigs and Waffles” at Rhinegeist Brewery Sunday to benefit the Lighthouse Youth & Family Services-a charity organization that helps prevent and end homelessness among the LGBTQ+ community.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.

According to the Wigs and Waffles Chairman Justin Hucke, there will be food, drinks, and a drag show. The performers include eight drag queens and one drag king.

Standard tickets are sold out, but sponsorships are still available. Those who would like to attend can donate money to one of the sponsorships available. Each sponsorship includes at least one standard ticket.

Here is a complete list of the available sponsorship levels and what they include:

Platinum Sponsor-$1000

  • Reserved Seating
  • Access to VIP Area
  • Social Media & Website Recognition
  • Event Day Recognition with Logo
  • 4 Complimentary Event Tickets

Rainbow Sponsor-$5,000

  • Recognition on all Marketing
  • Reserved Seating
  • Access to the VIP Area
  • Social Media & Website Recognition
  • Event Day Recognition with Logo
  • 10 Complimentary Event Tickets

Premier- $10,000

  • Presenting Sponsor
  • Private Bartender
  • Recognition on all marketing materials
  • Reserved Seating
  • Access to the VIP Area
  • Social Media & Website Recognition
  • Event Day Recognition with Logo
  • 20 Complimentary Event Tickets

Hucke says that in 2021 they raised about $35,000. They are already at $55,000 and are expected to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene in Walnut Hills.
Police ID man killed in Walnut Hills shooting
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
James and Cristy Bolin have lived in the Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park for nearly 22 years....
Gulf War veteran, wife in fear of losing home as inflation drives up rent
Angel Kidd
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager after she isn’t rehired: court docs
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust

Latest News

Morgan Owens talks about Fathers's Day gift ideas
Morgan Owens talks about Fathers's Day gift ideas
Tornado touchdown in Sardinia
Confirmed tornado touchdown in Brown County; 2 in Dayton area
Cincy Drag Brunch hosts “Wigs and Waffles” to benefit LGBTQ+ community
Cincy Drag Brunch hosts “Wigs and Waffles” to benefit LGBTQ+ community
An aerial view of the widespread damage in Bowling Green, Kentucky from the deadly EF-3 tornado...
Six months later: Kentucky tornado outbreak recovery update