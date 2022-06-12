Cincy Drag Brunch hosts “Wigs and Waffles” to benefit LGBTQ+ community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincy Drag Brunch is hosting “Wigs and Waffles” at Rhinegeist Brewery Sunday to benefit the Lighthouse Youth & Family Services-a charity organization that helps prevent and end homelessness among the LGBTQ+ community.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.

According to the Wigs and Waffles Chairman Justin Hucke, there will be food, drinks, and a drag show. The performers include eight drag queens and one drag king.

Standard tickets are sold out, but sponsorships are still available. Those who would like to attend can donate money to one of the sponsorships available. Each sponsorship includes at least one standard ticket.

Here is a complete list of the available sponsorship levels and what they include:

Platinum Sponsor-$1000

Reserved Seating

Access to VIP Area

Social Media & Website Recognition

Event Day Recognition with Logo

4 Complimentary Event Tickets

Rainbow Sponsor-$5,000

Recognition on all Marketing

Reserved Seating

Access to the VIP Area

Social Media & Website Recognition

Event Day Recognition with Logo

10 Complimentary Event Tickets

Premier- $10,000

Presenting Sponsor

Private Bartender

Recognition on all marketing materials

Reserved Seating

Access to the VIP Area

Social Media & Website Recognition

Event Day Recognition with Logo

20 Complimentary Event Tickets

Hucke says that in 2021 they raised about $35,000. They are already at $55,000 and are expected to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 Sunday.

